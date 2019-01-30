Friends, Romans, Countrymen! All The World's A Plate At Bangalore's Only Shakespeare Themed Microbrewery

Bangalore’s only Shakespeare-themed brew-pub, ShakesBierre, at Eva Mall has pretty much everything for anyone. Till they're cleared to pour craft brews, you'll have make do with the bottled variety. Occupying three floors, there’s a dance floor, community dining, rooftop bar, family tables, fine dining, and private mini-lounges for groups. Medieval style art, and the Bard himself decorate the old English pub inspired space, they’ve even thrown in Roman sculptures in case you needed further convincing. The terrace and rooftop don’t strictly follow the theme, but make great date night spots with table lighting resembling candlelight - to compare bae "to a summer's day", minus the fire hazard of course. The menu has a guide indicating the presence of common allergens, and vegan options, so colour us impressed. Offering Pan-Asian (covering most of the Indian subcontinent) to Persian (try grilled cottage cheese skewers - so soft, absorbing the harissa za’atar marinade well). Find Fancy salads with burrata and poached pear, but avoid the deconstructed Caesar, unless you're "green in judgement", sandwiches ( the oven roasted mushroom sandwich, with sundried tomato pesto is "A dish fit for the Gods"), pizzas, and bar snacks (the homestyle nachos are a personal favourite) in generous portions to enjoy with drinks and good company. Finish it off with their Chocolate Cremeux, or Brioche Cake if you’re not as much of a chocoholic. To quote: "I like this place and willingly could waste my time in it"!