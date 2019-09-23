Enjoy Simba Beers With A Four Course Meal At This Rooftop Bar

Simba Beers are not new to India. They have made a presence for a year in Bangalore. The Wit is unbelievably best than any other bottled beer. Where Simba Beers are thoroughly perfect craft beers and light for any day. You can order this Four-course meal from KA01 Rooftop Bar, pair with Simba and have the amazing experience. Course 1: Prawn Thokku or Mutton Boti Kebab paired with Wit: Prawn Thokku is quite a unique dish where Prawns are cooked with a pickle. Served on a Prawn Cracker, this is amazing. Mutton Boti Kebab is soft and amazing. The mild Wit with this appetizer is just awesome. Course 2:Stout paired with Panner Ke Sule: Roti and marinated Panner with slightly great spice is perfect on a pallet with the sweet Simba Stout Course 3: Wit Paired with Gupthaji Style Aloo Burger or Bhetki Paturi: The amazing wit goes well with the sour Bhetki fish which is cooked with mustard in a high proportion. Gupthaji Style Aloo Burger is one Indian Burger with a not so spice Aloo Patty Course 4: Stout Paired with Desserts: Well, Stout and Desserts are a match made in heaven. Kheer, Chocolate and raspberry cake, Malai Kulfi etc are amazing with Stout