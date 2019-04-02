Get Your Caffeine Fix From This Coffee Delivery Service And Slay Everyday

If you’re someone who cannot under any circumstances go without your 9 AM, 11 AM, 4 PM, or 6 PM coffee, then we’ve got great news for you. Slay Coffee is a ready to drink coffee delivery service, and have perfectly capitalised on our favourite (and most legal) addiction.

Currently delivering Koramangala, Indiranagar, Bellandur, HSR, and Whitefield, their coffees are single origin Arabica beans and are roasted a few days prior, ground and brewed once the order is placed. Their menu is still pretty experimental, but we hear that they already have a few crowd pleasers. Madras Mud (classic filter coffee) comes piping hot, while Iced Coffee (with ice cream!) is great for when you can’t decide between dessert and, well, coffee. Their quirky yet functional packaging keeps the temperature appropriately steady. A controversial option (it divided the LBB team) was tge Coffee Tonic. A combination of fizz and caffeine (better than Coke), we imagined sipping on it on a hot day.

If none of those are strong enough for you, try their Death Wish Coffee that has nearly five times more coffee per ounce than your regular cup of coffee! Death wish indeed. Gym guys and gals try their protein coffee for when you need to wake up, workout, and head to work. You can order on major food delivery apps or on their website.