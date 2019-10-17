Small Outlet With Awesome Food In Malleshwaram!

This place is a small outlet but the food here is just awesome. It will always be so crowded, we have to stand for a long time to get our turn, people from many places visit this place since the taste of the food is very good. Coming to food, started with, * Idli and Vada, it was mouthwatering the vada was so crispy and tasty and the thick chutney made it a perfect combination. * Besibele Bath with Bondi was good but it was a bit sweet. * Kara pongal was just amazing with the thick chutney. Sweet Pongal was good with perfect sweetness. * Karabath was also perfect with taste and aroma. * Shavige bath was not that great, it was a bit hard. And finally touch was the Kesari Bath it was just amazing and I can still feel the taste. A must place to visit!