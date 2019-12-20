This Restaurant On Hosur Road Offers A Buffet With A Whopping 85 Dishes For Just INR 660

From soya BBQ chicken wings and murgh tikka to achari paneer and dim sum, starters will come in a steady stream to your table. Soups and salads are also part of the offerings, but change on a daily basis. For the main course, Indian food dominates and you can expect a range of curries from across the country. Think Kerala Prawn Curry, Lehsooni Murg Saagwaala and jalfrezi. The smattering of Asian food comes in the form of Asian greens, Thai curries and noodles. Finish off with dessert which includes jamoons, bread butter pudding, ghevar, jalebis and ice cream. But our favourite dessert? COTTON CANDY!