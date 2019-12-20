This Restaurant On Hosur Road Offers A Buffet With A Whopping 85 Dishes For Just INR 660

The restaurant might be called Soho St., but the menu is as desi as it gets. And the fact that they have 85 kinds of dishes on their buffet at just INR 660, makes us think this is indeed a good deal.
- Price for two: ₹ 1450
- Nearest Metro Station: South End Circle
What Is It?
With seven different styles of food one the menu, they aim to take you on a quick culinary trip across the globe. Cuisines include Indian, Chinese, Italian, Thai, Japanese, Mediterranean and usual continental. The best part is that their buffet prices start from INR 660! With an open kitchen, live counters and a massive spread, the buffets at Soho St. are an experience altogether. And we still can’t get over the 85 dishes!
Tell Us About The Ambience
Meant to make you feel like you’re having a meal in the fine city of London, their décor is quite formal and family oriented. The ambience is quite strangely Soho, with brick walls, wooden décor and graphics and memorabilia of London. It really does transport you to the streets of Trafalgar Square. Their open kitchen and live counters make the ambience more lively and happening.
Who Is It For?
Perfect if you’re looking for a chic place to pig out, this one is for you. They have plenty of starters, so if you’re one to load up before the main course, you’ll be thrilled with this place.
On Offer
From soya BBQ chicken wings and murgh tikka to achari paneer and dim sum, starters will come in a steady stream to your table. Soups and salads are also part of the offerings, but change on a daily basis. For the main course, Indian food dominates and you can expect a range of curries from across the country. Think Kerala Prawn Curry, Lehsooni Murg Saagwaala and jalfrezi. The smattering of Asian food comes in the form of Asian greens, Thai curries and noodles. Finish off with dessert which includes jamoons, bread butter pudding, ghevar, jalebis and ice cream. But our favourite dessert? COTTON CANDY!
#LBBTip
It can get crowded on weekdays, so best to make a reservation in advance.
