Just outside Lubbay Masjid sits a man selling clothing, perpetually busy with his phone or browsing customers. Unless you’re looking to purchase his wares, skip all that and take a look at the delectable coconut and jaggery stuffed naans sitting atop a makeshift cutting board counter. This is the only spot we could find this baked and flakey-as-hell coconut-jaggery delight. Reminiscent of a very Indian croissant, we can safely say the French got nothin’ on us. It was somehow mysteriously warm, as if it just came out of the oven. We actually went back for a second round to take home on our way out. Where: Outside Lubbay Masjid, near Ibrahim Sahib Street Damages: INR 30 for half a naan {more than enough for one person}