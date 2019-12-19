Amazing South Indian Breakfast Near New Bel Road

Soft Idlies smeared with gun powder and ghee, amazing Paddu, Avalakki Doe-se. Such a wonderful aroma of coffee wakes you up early in the morning and makes you go all over here. Pudi Idly is gun powder smeared idly added with Ghee. Paddu or what we ideally call it Gunthapanganalu at Chetty's Coffee. The soft Paddu is made perfectly on the hot pot served with Green chutney. The show-stealer here is the Avalakki Doe-se or Dosa made with Beaten Rice. The thick and one side roasted Doe-se topped with butter and served with two kinds of chutney is delicious as heaven. Anjeer Halwa is worth grabbing for a dessert. Four types of Coffee is a perfect end for a scrumptious Breakfast.