Soft Idlies smeared with gun powder and ghee, amazing Paddu, Avalakki Doe-se. Such a wonderful aroma of coffee wakes you up early in the morning and makes you go all over here. Pudi Idly is gun powder smeared idly added with Ghee. Paddu or what we ideally call it Gunthapanganalu at Chetty's Coffee. The soft Paddu is made perfectly on the hot pot served with Green chutney. The show-stealer here is the Avalakki Doe-se or Dosa made with Beaten Rice. The thick and one side roasted Doe-se topped with butter and served with two kinds of chutney is delicious as heaven. Anjeer Halwa is worth grabbing for a dessert. Four types of Coffee is a perfect end for a scrumptious Breakfast.
Amazing South Indian Breakfast Near New Bel Road
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Mahalakshmi
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Pricing of Avalakki Dosa and Anjeer Halwa could be decreased
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Mahalakshmi
Comments (0)