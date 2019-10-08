The Lavonne Café: A Hidden Gem In Indiranagar For All The Dessert Lovers!

Lavonne : The perfect destination for all the dessert lover. They have a huge menu offering different varieties of dessert to satisfy your taste buds accordingly. The desserts are presented beautifully and the quality and taste is as good as the presentation. Apart from the desserts they also offer some really amazing Tea, Coffee, Smoothies and Refreshers. Loved the pasta from the food menu. The staffs were really polite and helpful as we were confused about what to choose from the menu. Overall great experience. Will definitely visit this place again. They also have a baking academy if you are a person who loves baking. Food - 5/5 Service- 5/5 Ambience - 5/5