The Most Happening Place In Indiranagar

Casual Dining

Bob's Bar

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

777-I, Opp. New Horizon School, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Indiranagar has many places to chill with friends, but Bob's Bar will always be on the top. Bob's bar is basically an economical place which serves drinks and food at a very reasonable price. In the hustle bustle of Bob's Bar, it's pretty difficult to find a table, in the rustic interiors of the place. A pitcher of Beer and a shot of Vodka to begin with and comes the delicious Rava Prawn Fry and Chicken Kebabs and that is absolutely a delicacy. The service here is up to the mark! The waiters are always attentive.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group

