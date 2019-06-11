Indiranagar has many places to chill with friends, but Bob's Bar will always be on the top. Bob's bar is basically an economical place which serves drinks and food at a very reasonable price. In the hustle bustle of Bob's Bar, it's pretty difficult to find a table, in the rustic interiors of the place. A pitcher of Beer and a shot of Vodka to begin with and comes the delicious Rava Prawn Fry and Chicken Kebabs and that is absolutely a delicacy. The service here is up to the mark! The waiters are always attentive.
The Most Happening Place In Indiranagar
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group
Also On Bob's Bar
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Comments (0)