Get Your Sugar Fix At This Dessert Parlour That Serves Cosy Mug Cakes

To soothe your daily dessert cravings in small doses, The Mug Studio brings to you freshly baked mug cakes topped with ice cream and homemade toppings. This quaint little café in Jayanagar is adorably decorated with mugs and is just snug enough to kick back with a couple of your closest friends on a lazy afternoon. The mug cakes are baked as and when ordered, and the fresh, warm cake paired with cold ice-cream and delicious toppings create a wave of flavour in your mouth. Mugdaes include Inky-Pinky-Ponky (strawberry cake with fresh strawberries and vanilla ice cream) and Buttery Caramel (butterscotch cake with butterscotch ice-cream and nutty caramel sauce).

The Mug Studio offers unique homemade ice-cream flavours such as nimbu mirchi, masala chai, tomato pizza, and apple cinnamon. If you don’t like what the menu offers (highly unlikely) they also offer the choice of making your own mug with selections of the mug cake, cream topping, ice-cream and sauce with the whole experience costing you only an average of INR 150.