All Things Healthy & Organic At This Cafe In Indiranagar

The T Café is small in Indiranagar, next to Pure & Sure organic café. The outlet offers a wide spread of tea, coffee and other beverages along with some short eats and munchies. The place has a comfortable seating capacity for up to 22 people at the same time. We tried a bunch of hot and cold beverages along with some shot eats, we loved it all. The bakery and pastry items were fresh and delicious, one must try the banana cake, it’s amazing. Spinach noodles were very tasty, small size pizzas were good. Very reasonable prices on the menu. A very nice chill full place to sit back, relax and sip a cup of beverage and eat some munchies after coming back from office.