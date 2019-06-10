This Enchanting Restaurant Offers Relish Food Along With An Exclusive Interiors

The Yogisthaan Cafe, situated in the busiest street of Indiranagar, will solely take you away from the buzz as soon as you step in. They offer a place to stay, a Yoga studio, and an organic store. You gotta leave your footwear in the outside rack, just the way it’s followed in traditional Indian homes. And a “Holy Basil” plant is potted on the entrance. They serve healthy, vegan and yet the most delicious food. Do visit the place to relish breakfast or brunch, as the morning lights make it look more serene. To start with I had “Wheat Grass Shots”, which acts as an antioxidant. Their “Signature Hash Browns” are definitely a must try, cooked in ghee with veggies and herbs certainly give you a homely touch. I also tried “The Special Tartine”, it was fresh and topped with veggies and cheese. To satiate my sweet tooth I hopped on a banana roasted with honey, powdered coconut, and topped with sesame seeds & ice-cream. The food served in brass utensils gives it a more homely feeling. The prices are very nominal and definitely worth it. This is an open/outside seating cafe. The entire theme is white and minimal. It gives you an aesthetic of nature. The live plants and trees make it more vibrant and add up to the beauty. They have a reading section from where you can take home books in exchange for your old ones. You can spend a quality peaceful time here. To place an order/call the staff you are provided with a handbell on your table. More than good food, visit this place for a soulful experience.