This Cafe Has Coffee For Your Instagram Posts

The moment I checked out Karma Kappi, I was 110% intrigued. Yes and that's obviously not a normal. So when I walked into the Cafe situated in Jayanagar just opposite Haji Ali Juice Center, I was mind blown. The seating area is small but so cosy. It'll be 10 times better when it's raining outside. The menu has different varieties of coffee. Everything that your gram will love. The snacks menu is amazing too. I ordered some French fries which I liked. Coffee : 1. Red Velvet Latte: This one's a clear winner. The hot coffee that tastes like vanilla ice cream had me wanting for more. 2. Coconut Coffee: This one's not on the menu but I got the reference from the internet and made sure I asked for it. So please ask for it too. It comes in a coconut shell and is your regular coffee with milk inside. Doesn't really have the coconut flavour and it a little strong. So if you are a real strong coffee lover, go for it. The staff was so sweet and clicked our pictures too seeing we are photo enthusiasts. Loved the place. Pro tip: Don't forget to take your camera or cameraman along