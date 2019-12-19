Located in Koramangala, Tibetan Mother’s Kitchen offers you wholesome Tibetan cuisine, a nice homely atmosphere and all within budget.
Make Tibetan Mother's Kitchen Your Thukpa Destination In Koramangala
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
Lowdown On The Ambience
Set in a cozy little spot on the third floor of a building, the restaurant overlooks the streets of Koramangala {which is more of a likeable add-on than a nuisance}. Although ambience is not top priority here, we are still giving Tibetan Mother’s Kitchen a thumbs up for its homely atmosphere. Big enough to seat about 45 people, they have an indoor as well as a balcony area, where you can choose to enjoy your food. It is the place to go to along with your friends, for a hearty lunch or dinner. Urban legend has it that Tibetan Mother’s Kitchen is quite the deal in Koramangala.
What's On The Menu?
The dishes on the menu here might be hard to pronounce but we promise they are so easy to eat. They mostly have Tibetan specials such as Thukpa {soupy noodles}, Thenthuk {flat noodles that are served with gravy or are fried}, Phengsha {glass noodles} and Tingmo {Tibetan steamed bread}. Along with an interesting range of soups and starters {with even more difficult names}, common dishes like noodles and fried rice are also part of the offerings.
Digging In
We recommend the Honey Chilli Potato, though not a Tibetan dish. The combination of honey with the fiery spices make it a treat for your comfort food cravings. Or try the American Chop Suey. Its thick and heavy sauce complements the dry and fried noodles it comes with. While some may find the Pork Thukpa slightly bland, it can prove to be a filling and satisfying meal in itself. The Ginger Lemon Honey Tea is a soothing blend to end your meal with here.
So We're Thinking..
This is your ideal spot for when you crave wholesome yet slightly exotic food but can’t dish out too much moolah.
