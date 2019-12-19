Make Tibetan Mother's Kitchen Your Thukpa Destination In Koramangala

Set in a cozy little spot on the third floor of a building, the restaurant overlooks the streets of Koramangala {which is more of a likeable add-on than a nuisance}. Although ambience is not top priority here, we are still giving Tibetan Mother’s Kitchen a thumbs up for its homely atmosphere. Big enough to seat about 45 people, they have an indoor as well as a balcony area, where you can choose to enjoy your food. It is the place to go to along with your friends, for a hearty lunch or dinner. Urban legend has it that Tibetan Mother’s Kitchen is quite the deal in Koramangala.