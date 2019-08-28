Order Your Drinks On An App At Tipsy Bull,The Bar Stock Exchange

Yet another happening place in JP Nagar. There are enough parking space and a valet too. It's a huge place where the seatings are divided well. A huge Bull welcomes you as soon as you enter the place. So the main concept of this place works like a stock market. Wherein you order your drinks on an app which works like the stock market where the amount of the drinks keep fluctuating. Tipsy Bull is very energetic and quiet in a happening place. Live music or Dj is there most of the days. We tried a few drinks and food. Must-Try! *Drinks *Masala Potato Wedges * Pizzas * Steak Service and food both are good and very professional.