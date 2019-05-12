Unleash the beauty at the Secret of Bangalore 😍

Secrets Of Bangalore is the current trending restaurant in South Bangalore and is one of the beautiful places, built on the Shakti Hills of RR Nagar. A new resto-bar in town, that would definitely win your heart with its greenery, outdoor dining, flavoursome food, and with its unique touch of ecstasy. Kudos to the team of SOB for bringing in such a wonderfully themed restaurant and presenting it to the public so that the ambience suits people of all times. So, here I am describing my unplanned visit to this breathtaking resto-bar. And I recommend everyone to visit this place at night to experience a whole new world of the resturant. Ambience: This restaurant is a part of the Shakti Hills Resort and the very entrance of the place is a delightful sight. The tree branches are hung with caged lights and they look so pretty, just like the tree is ornamented beautifully. 😍 The steps lead to a huge space where bold letters of SOB are etched on to a rock and lit. On to the left, we can spot a wing-shaped stand, colorfully lit and is one of the highlights of the space. There is a box-shaped dining area made from stone and equally lit. A dummy windmill rests on to the other side and stone benches add to its beauty. There's also a water body, one can hear the rippling water sound. As the entire place is built on the hill, you can get the view of the whole restaurant from the below. Red lights are striped across the steps and walls which is a great feel. As you move up, there's another outdoor seating with pebbled floor and white seating all around. A cage shaped dining area resides at a corner that's again decorated with lights. Few more steps up and you'll find a closed dining area with branches of lights and well-cushioned seats. There are snooker tables as well for the players. Food and drinks: Secret of Bangalore, serves South Indian, North Indian, Italian and Chinese, and the dishes are those which you would definitely want to come back for. Nilgiri Aloo Roast: Baby aloo, marinated in spicy green chutney and garnished with coriander, chopped onions and tomatoes is one "come back" Dish. 🤤 Veg Haven Pizza: Loaded veg pizza with onion, bell peppers, zucchini, broccoli, mushroom, corn, was good but the crust was too thick and really difficult to finish it. It would have been better if it was a thin crust oven baked pizza. Virgin Mojito and Exotic dance: These mocktails, the former one had its original typical taste of mint and lime and the latter, had the litchy tangy taste and was refreshing. Karolbagh Paneer Tikka: Rightly named, as it has the same taste as the paneer tikka which you find in the Streets of Karolbagh, Delhi. So drool-worthy, especially when served with the green mint n coriander chutney and onion rings. 😍😍 Bird's nest: This was the showstopper of the night and just as it's name suggests, the dessert was aptly presented in the form of a bird's nest. The dessert was made from seviyan, bottomed with vanilla ice cream, gulkand and rose dust and served with thandai. It was toooooo good!! 😋😋😋😋 and loved the uniqueness it had! SOB is a perfect place for a romantic dinner night or a great place for a family lunch and dinner. It, for sure, holds a secret that gets unleashed as you climb every step and never fails to amaze you!! 😍😊