Enjoy Craft Beer, Books, And Jazz? Head To This Microbrewery In Whitefield

We know you’re grumbling that it's Whitefield, but if there ever was a supremely legit reason to trudge to that district, then Windmills is it. Considered by some to be the best craft quality in town, they offer Stout, Hefeweizen, Golden Ale and India Pale Ale on a regular basis with seasonal beers making appearances year-round. We can drink plenty of the rich, aromatic Stout. But we’ll gladly vouch for the slightly fruity Hefeweizen with hints of banana and clove. They also have Golden Ale, essentially a Czech Pilsner and IPA which works for those looking for a hoppy beer.

They’ve made their menu here to suit the beer, and they have a host of great small bites. We’d recommend the Onion Rings (the greasier the better!) and Windmills Baby Pork Ribs (slow-cooked) in a sweet-sour sauce or Honey Chilli potato for something that packs a sweetly fiery punch. Mains range from pastas (not really remarkable) to grilled meats (try the Fillet of Beef with sinful fondant potato and a fiery green peppercorn sauce). End with Sticky Toffee Pudding topped (generously) with brandy and a dollop of vanilla ice cream.

An entire wall is home to shelves of books that range from travel and music to fiction novel and autobiographies, making it a real treat, especially if you're going alone. Add on a beautiful stage which usually shines the spotlight on jazz artistes from across the globe, and it’s a win-win situation. It’s best to make a day of this plan, as apart from the great beers to sample, you can curl up with a book, nibble on bar eats, watch a performance and then settle in for dinner before hitting the road again.

