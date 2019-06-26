Kalyan Nagar's Newest Cafe Comes With A Bookstore And Good Vibes

Kalyan Nagar peeps, don't be surprised if you see us more often to check out the newest cafe in your hood, Writer's Cafe (same as the one in Chennai). The cafe is two-floors with an al fresco seating that overlooks CMR Road. We love the minimalistic decor and the colourful artwork that fills up the walls. In fact, you will leave here with your Instagram feed looking pretty and colourful. The cafe also houses Higginbotham's, so you can pick up new arrivals, best sellers, fiction, contemporary writings, and genres such as self-help and history.

Since there's plenty of space for you to settle down with your laptop (there is free WiFi), you can either pick our favourite spot -- corner by the staircase with a vertical garden on one wall and a large mural of Harry Potter flying on his Firebolt on the other -- or the al fresco seating. If you prefer some silence, upstairs is perfect. It's where they also conduct events and workshops related to literature and books.



The cafe's menu is pocket-friendly and features comfort food in the option of chilli cheese fries, chicken wings doused in pepper sauce, and pasta (red and white) and mac & cheese. You can also customise your pizza with a range of toppings and cheese options -- bocconcini to mozzarella. The Ice Milo Shake is our go-to drink here.

