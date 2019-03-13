Biryani Lovers, There's A New Outlet To Watch out For!

Casual Dining

Zamindar

Kalyan nagar, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

412, 2nd Floor, 4th Cross Road, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Words can't explain the taste of zamindar but the pictures can! The staff is so active and their service is amazing. Food is worth trying especially the gun powder rice, prawns, paneer masala, lassi, buttermilk and the list continues! Shoutout for Zamindar!

What Could Be Better?

Nothing!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids

