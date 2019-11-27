O Come All Ye Faithful: Christmas Is Incomplete Without Visiting These Churches

This ancient shrine at the Armenian street in Parrys got the name Co-Cathedral after the seat of Roman Catholic Archdioceses Of Madras and Mylapore was transferred to St Thomas Basilica (San Thome Church). This cathedral was built in 1658 and hosts devotees and pilgrims from across the country. The mid-night Christmas service is held amidst incredible decorations and attracts a large number of people. Something which is a must experience in Chennai.





