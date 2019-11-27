Chennai is busy prepping for Christmas. Star lanterns lighting up stores, gussied up trees with the most ornate decorations, special brunches in restaurants, and most importantly different churches in Chennai gearing up for the big day, we simply cannot wait. Here's a lowdown on the best churches in the city that you must visit this Christmas Eve. Jingle bell time, it's truly a swell time!
O Come All Ye Faithful: Christmas Is Incomplete Without Visiting These Churches
Santhome Church
One of the oldest churches in the city, you will find people from across the country visiting this church on the day of Christmas. The church authorities begin preparing for Christmas Eve 20 days in advance. The entire church is decorated and gifts are distributed to kids on the day of Christmas. Don't miss the popular mass that takes place in the midnight.
St. Andrew's Church (The Kirk)
Built by the East India Company, this church showcases neo-classical and Palladian-style architecture. The dome is the added highlight. Among the oldest churches in the city, this place is a must-visit during Christmas for their incredible carols. Their prayer sessions are also very popular. Soak in all the festivities and have a good Christmas, here!
Armenian Church
Even though this church is located in one of the busiest streets in the city, once you step in, you get transported to a different world. Dedicated to the Virgin Mary, you immediately switch to pious mode at this surreal place. The church looks magical under glittery lights, so, if you have the time for it, do pay this church a visit.
St Thomas Mount
Whether you celebrate Christmas or not, you must make a trip to this church, located on a hillock. The 17th-century shrine is dedicated to Mother Mary and one needs to climb 160 steps to reach the church. The parking is generally full, so prepare to be there early. Lectures, prayer sessions, a whole lot of lighting, and a beautiful view of Chennai, can Christmas be any better? For a more peaceful evening, you can also meditate and chant prayers in their silent room.
Annai Velankanni Church
It will be thiruvizha time at Velankanni church. Every year, the shrine is done up with some amazing decorations and stalls. All we have to do is wait for the day. Even though this is a smaller church, it attracts a lot of devotees from across Tamil Nadu. The added attraction is that it is located near Elliot's Beach. The open ground outside the church is also known to be full on the eve of Christmas.
St George's Cathedral
Away from the bustle of the city, this church is located right next to the US Consulate. Spend this Christmas amidst trees, wooden benches, hum along with the carols or take a stroll in their backyard. Their mass is one of the most popular ones in the city. The intricate architecture, dreamy atmosphere, and constant chanting will give you the peace you are looking for.
St Theresa Church
Located opposite Isphani Centre, this church was built in 1970 and is bang on Nungambakkam High Road. The church sees maximum crowd twice a year - in the first week of October which is when the St Theresa's festival takes place and during Christmas, of course. Their Tamil mass during Christmas is very popular, so sing loud and sing proud!
Luz Church
How you would you like to spend Christmas at one of the oldest European monuments in the city? Our Lady Of Light Shrine, or commonly known as Luz Church was built at 1516 and still preserves the ancient, Gothic architecture, paintings and sculptures. This 500-year-old, petite hidden gem in the city is right behind St Isabelle's Hospital at Mylapore. During Christmas, this church is filled with lights, decorations and the mid-night service is held in grandeur.
Christ The King Church
Probably one of the most iconic Chennai sights, the church at Loyola College is close to a hundred years old. The massive steeple stands at 157 feet and can be seen from neighbouring localities and is simply unmissable during Christmas. With decorations covering the entire shrine and the college choir, it'll surely bring that Christmas spirit in you as soon as you enter the premises.
Wesley Church
With its faded red, open-brick structure, Victorian-style wooden windows and a pagoda roof, it doesn't get more Gothic than the Wesley Church at Egmore. Founded in 1903, this church might just be the perfect setting to experience Christmas. The pipe organ remains one of the oldest operating instrument in the country and gives you chills every time you hear it play.
St Mary's Church
The St Mary's at Fort St George is a historical venue. Being one of the oldest Anglican Churches and one of the oldest British buildings in India, it is referred to as the 'Westminster Abbey of the East!' The alter piece is said to be the original painting of Raffaello Sanzio Da Urbino himself, which the English troops brought back to Madras from Pondicherry in 1761! What better place to spend Christmas, than experiencing history at St Mary's?
St Mary's Co Cathedral
This ancient shrine at the Armenian street in Parrys got the name Co-Cathedral after the seat of Roman Catholic Archdioceses Of Madras and Mylapore was transferred to St Thomas Basilica (San Thome Church). This cathedral was built in 1658 and hosts devotees and pilgrims from across the country. The mid-night Christmas service is held amidst incredible decorations and attracts a large number of people. Something which is a must experience in Chennai.
