If you’re looking for customised cupcakes, Cakeistry will make it look amazing. Their customised cake for a dentist (with all the dental equipment!) is our fave. You can get cupcakes with teeny tiny footballs and a trophy on top. Their recent cupcake told a story of two people in love, with two tiny people and symbols of Columbus and San Francisco on the cupcakes! Want a Shin-Chan or Minions cupcake? They make those, too!

Price: INR 100 onwards