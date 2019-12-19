This Food Company Is Making Meal Eating Easy, One Packet At A Time

An initiative of our beloved Sri Krishna Sweets, Joot Foods is making mid-day meals an easy task for all those of us who are always hard-pressed on time. From snacks to wholesome dishes, these guys have it all in convenient packages that will make both your tongue and tummy happy.

From Pangam and Nannari Sherbet to Nongu juice, their juice variety is super delish and comes in handy bottles that can totally be reused. Coffee lovers, they even have a filter coffee decoction that will help getting through the day easy. In snacks, Joot Foods has ready to eat Millet Peanut Pulli Sevai, Peanut Noodles, Kai Kari Kotthu Paratha (super tasty, we must admit) and more. The best part is these come with a shelf-life of 45 days!

For those looking for some fuss-free cooking, Joot Foods offers ready to use dosa batter with some interesting choices like multi-millet siru dhaniya batter, pesarattu batter and even idly batter. Make your fave dosas and idlies and have them with their flavoursome, ready to eat sambhar. Joot Foods also has ready to eat channa masala, tomato soup, paneer butter masala that can fill up two people easily. They also have ready to eat idiyappam and sweets like kadali mittai (chikki). Their spreads are quite tasty too with the orange marmalade and mango chilli spread being our fave.