This Play Area In Mogappair Will Take Your Little Ones To A Mystical Land Of Fun And Friends

Kids are ever energetic and their imagination knows no bounds. Narrated to be born from the dreams of a mystical Elk, Moosaaland in Mogappair is a play area which gives kids all the more area to make their imagination a reality. As adorable and colourful, the play area is, it makes for a perfect place for your kids to hang out with other kids and become socially aware of their surroundings. They have structures to increase physical fitness, books to interact and often host events covering various themes.

Moosaaland is divided into various little play areas which offer a variety of creative ideas to play with. Along with toys and puzzles, all of their area is made to give kids a realistic venture to their ideas. There is a Young Chefs - Cute Kitchen hub offers various kitchen accessories including chair and kiddy dining table where kids can play around with their imaginary cooking skills. The Shoppaholic - Super Market will make a little shopper squeal in amusement at their mini billing counters, groceries, trolleys and even POS machines. In the middle of the play area, there is a slow merry-go-round which is shaped in the form of a Strawberry Tree. Your kids can easily befriend other kids while going around on this sitting on shining red strawberries!

There is even a hanging bridge, net bridge, pass through net and trampoline to hop around on! There is a slide attached to a ball pool that even makes us want to dive into. Moosaaland has flooring made out of spongy material that makes it a safe place for a kid to play around as well. You can also get entry along with your kid if you want to keep an eye and hang out with other young parents. They have a place for you to lounge as well! You can log in to the free wifi and continue your work as you keep an eye on your hopping kid around. The single entry ticket costs INR 250 but you can opt for the ulminited package which is valid for a year with 2 hours playtime every day at INR 6000 as well.