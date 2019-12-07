Is A Vacation Long Overdue? Checkout These Places To Escape To During This Christmas Break

If you're looking to escape the snarls and the traffic and head to the mountains to be with nature, then Munnar is the perfect destination. Located in Kerala, about 600 kilometres from Chennai, this town is filled with elevated tea gardens overlooking magical valleys and mountain peaks. You could trek the 2700 meter tall, Anamudi Peak and witness the endangered Nilgiri Thar (mountain goat). Munnar might be the coolest destination for you to kick back, relax and literally feel your stress and worries leave your mind.

