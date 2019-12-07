Is A Vacation Long Overdue? Checkout These Places To Escape To During This Christmas Break

Christmas break is a special one. Our spirits are high and it's the perfect time to unwind and recharge ourselves for the new year. Here is a list of places in and out of Chennai, where you could escape to during your Christmas break.
Fernhills, Ooty
While Ooty is a great spot to be at, this one is a refreshing alternative, just a little outside Ooty. A former summer residence for the Maharaja of Mysore, this heritage palace is now a luxe, five-star-resort. Built in 1844, this place resembles a Swiss Chalet, with its carved wooden barge-boards and cast iron structure. The property is spread over 50 acres and is equipped with serene pathways, badminton courts, tea gardens and amazing views of the valley. Stay in large, vintage suits and experience how the royals spent their lazy, comfy summers in the hills.
- Room Rent: ₹ 7615
Munnar
If you're looking to escape the snarls and the traffic and head to the mountains to be with nature, then Munnar is the perfect destination. Located in Kerala, about 600 kilometres from Chennai, this town is filled with elevated tea gardens overlooking magical valleys and mountain peaks. You could trek the 2700 meter tall, Anamudi Peak and witness the endangered Nilgiri Thar (mountain goat). Munnar might be the coolest destination for you to kick back, relax and literally feel your stress and worries leave your mind.
Pondicherry
Our all-time favourite. Head to Pondicherry and give yourself a treat and book luxe hotels in the French quarter. Check out the Dune Mansion Enclave or the 18th-century Hotel De L'orient on Rue Romain Rolland. Have delish continental food and take long, slow walks around the French quarter and on the Rock Beach. We recommend you hire a vintage Royal Enfield and take your bae on a ride around Pondicherry or on a short ride to the Uppalam Harbor Beach.
Yercaud
This cute, little hill station located 370 kilometres from Chennai, lies on the Sheveroy Hills near Salem. The town is famous for its coffee, orange and fruit plantations and houses a large boathouse. Plan a road trip to Yercaud and check out the Japanese garden at the Anna Park or visit the Lady Seat's vantage point to view the surrounding valley and hills with a telescope. We recommend you stay there for a few nights and take long walks along the serene roads and go boating around the lake. The small town offers a blissful experience for a vacation.
Coorg
Coorg, in Karnataka, is a peaceful town, located 1700 meters above sea-level. The tropical-wet climate makes Coorg a magical place to be amidst nature and unwind. Experience Gothic churches, village-cooked meals and treks into dense forests and mountains. See the Abbi falls, located a little outside the town of Madikeri. Trek up the Brahmagiri Hill located above Tala Kaveri, where the clouds literally go through you.
