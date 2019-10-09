Pencil Carving To Leaf Art And More: Get Unique Customised Gifts By This Artist Online

Photo frames, pop-arts and pillows, anything can be personalised now. You can get your face printed on almost anything but can you imagine your face being printed onto a leaf not by ink but embroidered by a thread? Crazy! We thought so too when we saw them. Sri's Micro Arts online store is handled by Sri, an artist who specialises in micro arts. from pencil carving to string art she can handmake the prettiest of the gifts to get that "woah" out of bae's mouth.

The most intriguing of all are the variations of pencil carving art Sri does! It's not on paper but a literal wooden pencil which is carved slowly and a scalpel is used to give the graphite inside the shape of the anything you want. You can get your favourite person's name carved like that as well. At Sri's Micro Arts, you can drop in orders for these and you will get them in a transparent glass tube decorated with ribbons. Put a magnet behind and it will be perfect on your fridge! It costs no more than INR 200. You can also get a tiny carved graphite heart along with it. You can also get these framed!

You can even get idols or shapes carved on the tip of the pencils. They are a real work of art and fit right into your pocket! If your sister loves music, why not get a guitar carved on the pencil tip and give it to her for a memory keepsake? She will adore it as much as we do! You can get these carved in chalks and crayons as well!

Sri's Micro Arts also does string art. Give a picture of your favourite memory and she will convert that into an intricately embroidered string art for you to keep. Get your nameplate done with threads or get that lovable quote stamped. What we also love are the contrasting colours of the thick threads and the wooden plates that make all the difference. You can even add lights and stars onto the same. You can also get personalised caricatures sketched on dried leaves. So cool! get them framed and your rustic gift is ready to wrapped and to surprise.