Booklovers & Foodies, Have You Been To This 18-Year-Old Library/Cafe Yet?

Stories Library Cafe in KK Nagar is a cafe just for book lovers. They’ve got an 18-year-old lending library in the cafe with over 35,000 books. Note a book lover? Doesn’t matter. Still, drop what you’re doing and head to this cafe and prepare to fall in love with everything in there. Right from their logo (a flying baby elephant) to their decor, Stories Library Cafe is great. Their USP is their concept - a quaint book-themed cafe with an old lending library. The cafe has lights which pop out from big books, a vintage typewriter, and walls filled with pages from various books. The blue Victorian cutlery and revolving chairs give a comfy home vibe. Their menu is based on comfort food, and all ages right from teens to old paatis frequent Stories Library Cafe. We tried the Double Cheese Nachos and Peri Peri Fries - crispy and spicy with yum dips; they are a good choice. For the main course, we went for Arabiatta and a Garden Fresh Pizza priced starting INR 219. Garnished with vegetables like broccoli, olives, mushrooms, bell pepper, and loads of cheese, this pizza is a must-try. Get the Milo Avalanche, just a combination of loads of milo, milk, and ice cream, and flashback to your childhood! They’ve got a great collection of tea including Berry Blush and Tiramisu flavours. The menu is super pocket-friendly, and they’ve got outdoor seating too. The lending library is a huge bonus - the quiet decor and blues and greens make it old-school. It’s stacked with books in various genres (academic, fiction, non-fiction, children’s) and has works of popular authors such as Nora Roberts and Arthur Conan Doyle. With over 10,000 Tamil books, this 18-year-old library is #goals for all bookworms, so head to Stories Library Cafe for some delicious food and bookish memories. You can get membership starting INR 300 (per month) and borrow up to 10 books from the library.