Go Temple Hopping This Margazhi To These Historic And Iconic Temples In & Around Chennai

Margazhi is a time when temples get busy with numerous poojas, organizing dance and music festivals and doing elegant decorations. We've made a list of beautiful temples, which are rich in history and are super active during this season, that you could visit in and around Chennai. Be sure to plan your trips to the temples outside Chennai, in order to experience them at the right time of the day!
Parthasarathy Temple
Being one of the oldest temples in Chennai, the Parthasarathy temple at Triplicane is a landmark destination during Margazhi season. Built in the 8th century, this temple is a premium example of South Indian temple architecture. Cultural events are organised every evening during the Margazhi festival where recognized Carnatic singers and dancers perform together. You can also witness the most detailed stone carvings on the mantapaas and on the temple walls here. This temple also offers one of the best Margazhi canteens. The place is also said to be one of the 108 Divya Desams, which are considered to be one of the holiest temples for a Hindu Vaishnavite.
Kapaleeswarar Temple
This Dravidian-architectural marvel at Mylapore is one of the most iconic sights in Chennai. Constructed around the 7th century, the Kapaleeshwarar temple houses stories from the Pallava Empire. During Margazhi season, the temple is decorated with lights and daily music events are scheduled inside the premises. Walk around the stone-yard as you experience the architecture and the 120-feet tall gopuram filled with detailed carvings, which narrate mythological stories. The temple is also surrounded by small street-shops, where you can find fancy jewellery, toys and other ceramic and terracotta items for your home.
Kasi Viswanathar Temple
Located in the tiny streets of West Mambalam, the Kasi Viswanathar Temple is the place to be, if you're looking to catch the performances of famous classical musicians during Margazhi. This temple has an elegant stage in its halls, where daily shows are scheduled for the people. Head there to find billboards with schedules for performances and don't miss any one of them. Walk around this 17th-century temple (now renovated), as you feed cows and experience a truly spiritual time.
Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple
Built by the last ruling Maharaja of Travancore in 1962, this temple is located in a quiet residential neighbourhood in Adyar. This temple houses an elegant idol of Lord Vishnu, on which regular sermons are performed. During Margazhi, devotees pilgrim their way to this temple to witness decorations and special poojas. The deities in the temple are located entirely indoors and the premises are air-conditioned.
ISKCON
The ISKCON temple is unlike any of the temples on this list. Located off ECR at Sholinganallur, this temple is part of the Centre of Spiritual Arts and Culture. Various cultural programs and festivals are organised at their 7000 square feet temple hall in front of the three large teak-wood alters. Witness the fine details in the temple architecture and on the deities, at the largest Radha-Krishna temple in Tamil Nadu.
Varadharaja Perumal
Another one of the 108 Divya Desams, this temple is considered to be an important place of pilgrimage for the Vaishnavites. Located in Kanchipuram, about 70 kilometres from Chennai, the Varadharaja Perumal is huge and filled with mythological stories! Over 350 inscriptions from empires such as the Chola, Pandiya, Chera, Hosalya and the Vijayanagara are found on the temple walls. Spread across 23 acres, this temple is home to the Atthi Varadhar idol, which is submerged inside the temple tank. The idol is brought up once in 40 years for 48 days of worship. Make a visit there and dive right into the spiritual, Vaishnavite spirit of Margazhi.
Thillai Nataraja Temple
This ancient Chola marvel at Chidambaram is home to the dancing Shiva idol under a gold-plated sanctum. This temple houses the stone carvings of all the 108 karanas of the Natya Shastra. During Margazhi, the Thillai Nataraja temple hosts incredible dance and music performances by dancers from across the country! The temple premises is huge and a walk around will let you experience the elegant architecture, sculptures and majestic views of the temple gopurams. Don't forget to witness the hall of a thousand pillars which will surely leave you in awe!
Brihadeeswara Temple
Probably one of the most recognized and iconic sights in Tamil Nadu, this 11th-century temple is the home to one of the largest shiva lingas in India. During the month of Margazhi, at the open-air foyer in front of the entrance of the large sanctum, various music and dance events are organised. This is a sight that can't be missed, as you will see dancers perform under the magnificent gopuram at this historic temple. You will also find ancient inscriptions on the stone walls which date back to the time of Raja Raja Chola I (around 1010). This is a marvel that can't be passed on if you're in Tamil Nadu!
Ranganatha Swamy Temple
Located on the island of Sri Rangam in Trichy, the Ranganatha Swamy temple is spread across 155 acres, making it the largest functioning Hindu temple in the world. The temple is the home to 81 shrines, 39 pavilions and 21 temple towers, with numerous water tanks inside. The sanctum is fortified by 7 concentric enclosures or prakarams, with the streets and houses present inside the outer walls! This temple is a place of celebration during the Margazhi season, hosting pooja and numerous cultural functions, with sweets being handed out to devotees any time of the day. If you're looking to have the most authentic, South Indian Marghazhi experience, you've got to head to Sri Rangam.
