Go Temple Hopping This Margazhi To These Historic And Iconic Temples In & Around Chennai

Probably one of the most recognized and iconic sights in Tamil Nadu, this 11th-century temple is the home to one of the largest shiva lingas in India. During the month of Margazhi, at the open-air foyer in front of the entrance of the large sanctum, various music and dance events are organised. This is a sight that can't be missed, as you will see dancers perform under the magnificent gopuram at this historic temple. You will also find ancient inscriptions on the stone walls which date back to the time of Raja Raja Chola I (around 1010). This is a marvel that can't be passed on if you're in Tamil Nadu!