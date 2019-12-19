Here’s Why Mathsya Remains The Benchmark For Best Udupi Food In Chennai

Mathsya (also known as BR Mathsya) is an iconic restaurant known for its Udupi food. Every Chennaiite has been to Mathsya at least once, and chances are Mathsya is their go-to restaurant for South-Indian food. The restaurant’s most sought-after Udupi cuisine remains perhaps the best and iconic in namma Chennai. When hunger strikes in the middle of the night or if you are looking to eat something after a night filled with partying, head straight to Mathsya and try out their midnight menu.

If you haven’t been to Mathsya, this will surely have you booking your cab within minutes. The Mysore Masala Dosa is a tried and tested dish - it comes with chilli garlic paste on the sides of the dosa and the ghee which gets drizzled on top is divine. Even a dollop of ghee with this dosa will leave you licking your fingers. The rice-based Bajari Dosa is super fluffy and perfect if you want a light meal. Accompanied by vellam (jaggery) and coconut flakes, this dosa will transform anyone into a Udupi food lover.

In the menu, Mathsya has a Udupi section filled with delights. The most legendary is the Bisi Bela Hulianna, which is similar to Sambar rice but with flavours and veggies which will leave you rubbing your belly. The Mangalore Garlic Rice and Kari Uppu Puli Dosai are the recent additions. If you’re someone who’s already familiar with Udupi food, try these. You can never go wrong with Thattu Idli, and the massive idli filled with Molaga Podi (spicy powder) and oil is bae. Don’t forget to try the iconic rasam vada and chilli cheese toast.