This Gorgeous Hostel In Kodaikanal Is Every Backpacker’s Dream

This dreamy hostel in Kodai will have you waking up to the sounds of birds chirping, the mist of the mountains, and the sunrise. Check into Zostel Kodaikanal and you’re sure to feel #surrel and #sunkissed.

Even though it's located near the centre of the town, it’s completely cut off from the traffic and chaos and is amidst the green hills of Kodai. While taking a walk, you’ll stumble upon parrots, hornbills, and bison. There are different kinds of dorms - 6 bed and 2-bed mixed dorms, an 8-bed mixed dorm (INR 499 per bed), and a 6-bed female dorm (INR 599 per bed). If you’re vacationing with the fam, pick a standard private room or a deluxe private room. You can also book a 4-bed private room for your squad.

The decor is stunning - French windows, wooden dining tables, a fireplace, and spacious living room. The dorms are insane - you can see the tallest hills from the windows and the view of the sky and the sunrise are to die for. Don’t believe us? Take a look at the pictures and drool away. They’ve got hot water, WiFi, breakfast, and lockers.