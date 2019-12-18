DLF Phase - 3

Clothing Stores
Fugazee
Fugazee

Fugazee

Dungaress, Co-Ords & More: This Men's Streetwear Brand Has Us Hooked
DLF Phase - 3
Accessories
Shingora
Shingora

Shingora

Stoles, Scarves & More: This Brand's Got Accessories For Every Occasion
DLF Phase - 3
Boutiques
Anokhi
Anokhi

Anokhi

This Jaipur Brand Does The Prettiest Block-Printed Kurtas & Dresses
DLF Phase - 3
Clothing Stores
Go Colors
Go Colors

Go Colors

We Found A Store That Only Sells Different Kinds Of Pants In So Many Colours!
DLF Phase - 3
Food Courts
Mala - Akbari
Mala - Akbari

Mala - Akbari

Enjoy Delicious Shahi Khana At Malai Akbari In Hawkers Street
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Punjabi by Nature 2.0
Casual Dining

Punjabi by Nature 2.0

Gurgoan Folks, Order Comforting North Indian Meals From This Restaurant
DLF Phase - 3
Shoe Stores
Clarks
Clarks

Clarks

Clarks Originals Is Dropping 4 Iconic Pairs In India & Here’s Where You Can Grab ‘em!
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Indishh Cafe
Indishh Cafe

Indishh Cafe

Buffet Spread To Relish At Ambience Mall
DLF Phase - 3
Cafes
Paul
Paul

Paul

Head To This Place For Some Heavenly Breakfast
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
GiGi - Bistro En Vogue
Casual Dining

GiGi - Bistro En Vogue

Check Out This Greek Style Restaurant In Gurgaon For The Perfect Evening!
DLF Phase - 3
Bath & Body Stores
Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Bodyworks Is Now Open In Gurgaon!
DLF Phase - 3
Cafes
AMPM Cafe & Bar
Cafes

AMPM Cafe & Bar

This Just In: AMPM Has Finally Arrived At Ambience Mall
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Aiwan E Shahi
Aiwan E Shahi

Aiwan E Shahi

This Hidden Gem In G-Town Does Awadhi Food Like No One Else
DLF Phase - 3
Toy Stores
Disney & Me
Disney & Me

Disney & Me

Your Kids Will Love This: India's First Disney & Me Stores Just Opened In The City
DLF Phase - 3
Hotels
The Leela Ambience
Hotels

The Leela Ambience

Give Yourself The Break You Deserve And Head To This Gorgeous Property In Gurugram For A Staycation
DLF Phase - 3
Clothing Stores
Panna
Panna

Panna

Shararas, Saris, Suits & More: This Store Has Wedding Wear For Every Kind Of Girl
DLF Phase - 3
Cafes
Vintage Kitchen
Cafes

Vintage Kitchen

Brunch With Bae: This Cosy Cafe In U-Block Is A Perfect Date Destination
DLF Phase - 3
Cosmetics Stores
Innisfree
Innisfree

Innisfree

Gel Lipsticks & Hair Concealers, Innisfree's Store Is Brimming With Eco-Friendly Beauty Products
DLF Phase - 3
Food Stores
6 Degree
6 Degree

6 Degree

These Guys Deliver Traditional Batters And Chutneys Right At Your Doorstep
DLF Phase - 3
Food Stores
The Little Farm Co.
Food Stores

The Little Farm Co.

Get Your Achaar Fix With These Pickles From Little Farm
DLF Phase - 3
