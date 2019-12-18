Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
DLF Phase - 3
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in DLF Phase - 3
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Accessories
Delivery Services
Cosmetics Stores
Food Stores
Home Décor Stores
Bakeries
Bath & Body Stores
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Fugazee
Dungaress, Co-Ords & More: This Men's Streetwear Brand Has Us Hooked
DLF Phase - 3
Accessories
Accessories
Shingora
Stoles, Scarves & More: This Brand's Got Accessories For Every Occasion
DLF Phase - 3
Boutiques
Boutiques
Anokhi
This Jaipur Brand Does The Prettiest Block-Printed Kurtas & Dresses
DLF Phase - 3
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Go Colors
We Found A Store That Only Sells Different Kinds Of Pants In So Many Colours!
DLF Phase - 3
Food Courts
Food Courts
Mala - Akbari
Enjoy Delicious Shahi Khana At Malai Akbari In Hawkers Street
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Punjabi by Nature 2.0
Gurgoan Folks, Order Comforting North Indian Meals From This Restaurant
DLF Phase - 3
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Clarks
Clarks Originals Is Dropping 4 Iconic Pairs In India & Here’s Where You Can Grab ‘em!
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Indishh Cafe
Buffet Spread To Relish At Ambience Mall
DLF Phase - 3
Cafes
Cafes
Paul
Head To This Place For Some Heavenly Breakfast
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
GiGi - Bistro En Vogue
Check Out This Greek Style Restaurant In Gurgaon For The Perfect Evening!
DLF Phase - 3
Bath & Body Stores
Bath & Body Stores
Bath & Body Works
Bath & Bodyworks Is Now Open In Gurgaon!
DLF Phase - 3
Cafes
Cafes
AMPM Cafe & Bar
This Just In: AMPM Has Finally Arrived At Ambience Mall
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Aiwan E Shahi
This Hidden Gem In G-Town Does Awadhi Food Like No One Else
DLF Phase - 3
Toy Stores
Toy Stores
Disney & Me
Your Kids Will Love This: India's First Disney & Me Stores Just Opened In The City
DLF Phase - 3
Hotels
Hotels
The Leela Ambience
Give Yourself The Break You Deserve And Head To This Gorgeous Property In Gurugram For A Staycation
DLF Phase - 3
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Panna
Shararas, Saris, Suits & More: This Store Has Wedding Wear For Every Kind Of Girl
DLF Phase - 3
Cafes
Cafes
Vintage Kitchen
Brunch With Bae: This Cosy Cafe In U-Block Is A Perfect Date Destination
DLF Phase - 3
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Innisfree
Gel Lipsticks & Hair Concealers, Innisfree's Store Is Brimming With Eco-Friendly Beauty Products
DLF Phase - 3
Food Stores
Food Stores
6 Degree
These Guys Deliver Traditional Batters And Chutneys Right At Your Doorstep
DLF Phase - 3
Food Stores
Food Stores
The Little Farm Co.
Get Your Achaar Fix With These Pickles From Little Farm
DLF Phase - 3
Have a great recommendation for
DLF Phase - 3?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE