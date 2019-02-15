Add These Coffee Places In Hyderabad To Your Speed Dial Right NOW

The charm of Hyderabad’s favourite coffee shop — The Coffee Cup — is boundless. Known for its live music and popular karaoke nights, you’ll never find an insipid moment here. Your Monday morning blues can be straightened with their breakfast platter, Latte Cinnamon Dust Coffee, and wandering pets. But the evenings are far more other-worldly because the cafe is well lit up and the outdoor seating (although small) has a series of lights that remind you of bokeh photographs. The outdoors are quite cosy and can accommodate very few people, so you and your squad can occupy a massive area. Plus, they have two-seaters on a mini-garden area which are perfect for dates.