10 New Stores In The City To Check Out Before The Year Ends

The wedding season has begun, and it is that time of the year where we go hunting for the right kind of fabric to replicate that designer outfit or even create our own bespoke outfits. Check out Ridh Fabric Store located in Montieth Road. This spacious and beautifully lit store is a mecca for anyone looking to get customised outfits done or just buy fabrics. They stock up on different types of fabrics like organza, silk, satin, crepe, and georgette, among others. From plain ones to printed fabrics, find everything you need under one roof without having to struggle through the streets of Sowcarpet.

