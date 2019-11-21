The year is coming to an end but our dire need to shop for every occasion doesn't seem to be. Be it shopping for a vacation or buying those last-minute gifts, we are always on the lookout for new stores in the city. Stocking up everything from bath and body products to organic goods, here's a list of 10 new stores that you must check out before the year ends.
10 New Stores In The City To Check Out Before The Year Ends
Bath & Body Works
Now you don't have to wait for a relative to fly down from the US for you to indulge in products from Bath & Body Works as it now has a store in Express Avenue. Bath & Body Works is almost everyone's favourite bath and body brand selling body washes, body creams, shampoos, and their famous candles and hand sanitizers. Keep an eye for their season special fragrances and if you are the classic kinda person, check out their rose and musk fragranced bath and body products. Their range of luxury spa products is also worth investing in. They also sell gift hampers that are super cute (perfect for the holiday season).
Ancestry
If you love everything Indie and are heading for a beach vacay or rather just anywhere, head to Ancestry in VR Mall. This Delhi-based brand spells out everything bohemian. They stock up on Indo-western wear such as pleated dresses and trench coats made out of Indian handlooms along with tunics, tops, and pants. They also have footwear, stoles, and accessories for you to pair up with your outfits. The prices here start at INR 100 upwards.
Ridh Fabric Store
The wedding season has begun, and it is that time of the year where we go hunting for the right kind of fabric to replicate that designer outfit or even create our own bespoke outfits. Check out Ridh Fabric Store located in Montieth Road. This spacious and beautifully lit store is a mecca for anyone looking to get customised outfits done or just buy fabrics. They stock up on different types of fabrics like organza, silk, satin, crepe, and georgette, among others. From plain ones to printed fabrics, find everything you need under one roof without having to struggle through the streets of Sowcarpet.
Neythal
If you are looking for some handloom sarees and salwar sets that are breathable and suitable for the humid Chennai weather, check out Neythal. Started by Devi, Neythal stocks up on sarees and salwar sourced from weavers all over India. Find pastel coloured pashmina silks and cashmere sarees with intricate prints, lovely matka silk sarees, linen sarees from West Bengal and silk cotton sarees from Andhra, Kanji silks and single pieces of Chanderi silks at this boutique in Anna Nagar.
Bent Chair
Shopstyle
Pattikkattu Panadagasali
Looking to source organic products to your day to day life? Head to Pattikkattu Panadagasali located in Puruasawalkam. Find everything organic, ranging from shampoos to spice mixes at this store. This quaint little store stocks up on gonghura pickles, jams millet noodles and pastas along with shampoos, soaps, essential oils, fruit peel and Fuller's earth powder starting at INR 100.
Mystic Collection
Mystic Collection, a popular online jewellery brand has it's first brick and mortar store located in T.Nagar. Shop everything ranging from heavy bridal jewellery sets to fashion jewellery at this store. They have a wide range of temple jewellery ranging from jhumkas to kasumala. You will find the right piece of jewellery for every occasion at Mystic Collection. From oxidised rings, kundan chandbalis, golden jhumkas, to pearl danglers - they have different sections you can browse through.
Ecoindian
Ecoindian located on Ranga Road is Chennai's first zero-waste store that opened it's doors to the public this year. Shop organic grains and millets ranging from ragi, horse gram and different varieties of rice here. As it is a zero-waste store, find cloth totes and pouches in eight different sizes. Shop for utensils made of cornstarch and areca - plates, spoons, bowls, cups, all starting INR 25. Find a range of organic bath and body products like shampoos, soaps, cleaners and body butter at the store as well. Find eco-friendly stationery like notebooks, seed pens and pencils and metal straws here.
