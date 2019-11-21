10 New Stores In The City To Check Out Before The Year Ends

The year is coming to an end but our dire need to shop for every occasion doesn't seem to be. Be it shopping for a vacation or buying those last-minute gifts, we are always on the lookout for new stores in the city. Stocking up everything from bath and body products to organic goods, here's a list of 10 new stores that you must check out before the year ends.

Bath & Body Works

Now you don't have to wait for a relative to fly down from the US for you to indulge in products from Bath & Body Works as it now has a store in Express Avenue. Bath & Body Works is almost everyone's favourite bath and body brand selling body washes, body creams, shampoos, and their famous candles and hand sanitizers. Keep an eye for their season special fragrances and if you are the classic kinda person, check out their rose and musk fragranced bath and body products. Their range of luxury spa products is also worth investing in. They also sell gift hampers that are super cute (perfect for the holiday season).

Express Avenue Mall, Ground Floor, 2, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai

Ancestry

If you love everything Indie and are heading for a beach vacay or rather just anywhere, head to Ancestry in VR Mall. This Delhi-based brand spells out everything bohemian. They stock up on Indo-western wear such as pleated dresses and trench coats made out of Indian handlooms along with tunics, tops, and pants. They also have footwear, stoles, and accessories for you to pair up with your outfits. The prices here start at INR 100 upwards.

VR Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 26, Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar West, Chennai

Ridh Fabric Store

The wedding season has begun, and it is that time of the year where we go hunting for the right kind of fabric to replicate that designer outfit or even create our own bespoke outfits. Check out Ridh Fabric Store located in Montieth Road. This spacious and beautifully lit store is a mecca for anyone looking to get customised outfits done or just buy fabrics. They stock up on different types of fabrics like organza, silk, satin, crepe, and georgette, among others. From plain ones to printed fabrics, find everything you need under one roof without having to struggle through the streets of Sowcarpet.

3 & 4, Ground Floor, Near Ceebros Atlantic, Montieth Road, Egmore, Chennai

Neythal

If you are looking for some handloom sarees and salwar sets that are breathable and suitable for the humid Chennai weather, check out Neythal. Started by Devi, Neythal stocks up on sarees and salwar sourced from weavers all over India. Find pastel coloured pashmina silks and cashmere sarees with intricate prints, lovely matka silk sarees, linen sarees from West Bengal and silk cotton sarees from Andhra, Kanji silks and single pieces of Chanderi silks at this boutique in Anna Nagar.

CM Complex, 30/2, 1st Avenue, Block 1, Anna Nagar East, Chennai

Bent Chair

Renovating your house or just moved into a new place? Check out Bent Chair located in Chamiers Road for offbeat furniture and home decor. Add a splash of colour to your house with jazzy graphic prints, handwoven paintings, pop-coloured plates, pug-shaped night lamps and flying-cupid lampshade from Bent Chair. All the products are made in-house by the craftsmen in Ambala. From L-shaped sofas to cane chairs, find everything under one roof. 
KLS Enclave, 1st Floor, 123/30, Charmiers Road, Teynampet, Chennai

Shopstyle

With all the Christmas and new year parties lined up, shopping within a budget is the top priority. Be holiday or party-ready without breaking the bank and shop at Shopstyle in Puruasawalkam. They stock up on both men's and women's clothing ranging from t-shirts to dresses. Find brands like Jack N Jones, Peter England, Zara, and Tommy Hilfiger, among others. They also stock up on kurtas and dresses for women at the store. 
Arihant Vaikunt, Shop 7, Bricklin Road, Purasaiwakkam, Chennai

Pattikkattu Panadagasali

Looking to source organic products to your day to day life? Head to Pattikkattu Panadagasali located in Puruasawalkam. Find everything organic, ranging from shampoos to spice mixes at this store. This quaint little store stocks up on gonghura pickles, jams millet noodles and pastas along with shampoos, soaps, essential oils, fruit peel and Fuller's earth powder starting at INR 100.

87/100, Vellala Street, Purasaiwakkam, Chennai

Mystic Collection

Mystic Collection, a popular online jewellery brand has it's first brick and mortar store located in T.Nagar. Shop everything ranging from heavy bridal jewellery sets to fashion jewellery at this store. They have a wide range of temple jewellery ranging from jhumkas to kasumala. You will find the right piece of jewellery for every occasion at Mystic Collection. From oxidised rings, kundan chandbalis, golden jhumkas, to pearl danglers - they have different sections you can browse through.

Parsn Paradise, Ground Floor, G-20, Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai

Ecoindian

Ecoindian located on Ranga Road is Chennai's first zero-waste store that opened it's doors to the public this year. Shop organic grains and millets ranging from ragi, horse gram and different varieties of rice here. As it is a zero-waste store, find cloth totes and pouches in eight different sizes. Shop for utensils made of cornstarch and areca - plates, spoons, bowls, cups, all starting INR 25. Find a range of organic bath and body products like shampoos, soaps, cleaners and body butter at the store as well. Find eco-friendly stationery like notebooks, seed pens and pencils and metal straws here.

19, Dr. Ranga Road, Mylapore, Chennai

Kiara

The wedding season is upon us, and well, we never need a reason to own a pretty ethnic outfit, do we? Check out Kiara in Adambakkam, a new boutique in town for all your ethnic wear needs. Shop for lehengas, anarkalis, salwar suits and sarees from Kiara. We are talking about Bandhani, line work, zardozi, and brocades. They also stock up on beautiful gowns with embellishments for a sangeet or reception. Find a few semi-stitched options at this store as well. 
65 & 66, Karuneegar Street, Paramesh Nagar, Adambakkam, Chennai

