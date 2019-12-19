Smooth, Soft, And Fluffy - The Pancakes From This Store Are Divine!

We know Chennai has several continental breakfast options, but have you considered having just pancakes for breakfast?99 Pancakes in Besant Nagar does just that with their fluffy pancakes with different toppings (from Nutella to bananas.) From their Holland pancakes collection, we suggest you try their Maple Lady, an oldie but a good with maple syrup. If you need Nutella in everything, check out their Holla Nutella which is basically pancakes coated with sugar and topped with Nutella. 99 Pancakes has Jelly Berry, which comes with cream cheese, blueberry cheesecake, and grape jelly. Is mango bae? Try the pancake with freshly cut mangoes and cream cheese. You can get this with freshly cut strawberries as well. You have the same options under the French pancakes collection. The mini pancakes at 99 Pancakes are both adorable and a delight to bite into. The Nutella syrup takes it to another level. We also like the King Kong shakes priced from INR 270. If you're looking for your caffeine fix, they also have chai and tea options. The next time you crave something sweet, head straight to 99 Pancakes in Besant Nagar.