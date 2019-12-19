Ladies And Gentleman! Buy The Most Ethereal Of Indianwear At This New Store In VR Mall

It is a necessity to accept the changes with time but how can we forget the roots with which we are born? Ancestry, a Delhi-based designer brand follows this as their vision to the core. With their numerous take on Indo-western fashion wear is something to die for. Pretty pastels, wild florals and hand cut solids; you will find dhotis, palazzos, harem pants, crop tops and dresses.

Ancestry provides you with fusion wear that is true to the Indian heritage of hand weaving and prints but at the same time is contemporary enough to make a statement in the modern world. They even have men's wear with line shirts and dhoti pants. They also have footwear and jewellery showcased on their racks. Wilderness in the street wear at its best!

Ancestry's prices start at INR 1000. You can even find cushion covers, scarves and bedsheets as part of their designer home wear. The store decor is just a cherry on top with its navi blue walls and STRIKING patterns of it's garments displayed. Get your wallets out because this place is here to steal the thunder!