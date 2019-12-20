Catch The Thrill Of Lapping Around A Race Track In Top Speeds At This Circuit

For all the throttle heads out there, Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) near Sriperumbudur is the place to be with your machines. Located at Irungattukottai, this 2.5-mile-long track with 12 turns and 3 straights is perfect to open acceleration and push your bikes/cars to the absolute limit. MMRT is one of the few FIA and FIM certified circuits in India. FIA & FIM conducts the legendary F1 and MotoGP races around the world.

At the MMRT, races are allowed to be held for motorcycles of all categories and for cars up to Formula 3! After a brief, informative training session, first-time riders can attain an academy certificate from the Madras Motor Sports Club. This certificate will enable you to use the circuit for ‘Pay & Practice’ sessions. Prices start at INR 1500 for a maximum of 4 hours for motorcycles and INR 4000 for cars. For an additional INR 5000, riders can rent out personal pit-stops.

You could also be a part of a Super-bike club or private racing academies, such as the California Superbike School, who conduct annual track days and practice sessions at the MMRT. Be sure to put safety first and bring your racing suit, gloves, boots and helmet.

If you want to experience professional drivers blitz across the track, head to the circuit when they host national or international racing championships. Experience the thrill of pros battling for the top position, as they lap MMRT in record-breaking times. Cheer for your favourite rides from the stands which offers views of the whole circuit.

