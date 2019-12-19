Why Aavin Will Always Be The Best Ice Cream In Namma Chennai

If you clicked this headline, you probably know the feeling. The feeling of excitement when you scurry out of the classroom as the bell rings and run to the Aavin kiosk nearby. Here, the anna you’ve seen every day (probably more often than you saw your relatives) would hand you the iced kulfi. Your fingers would go numb as the flakes of ice would crumble - but you’d be comfortably numb. And at the first bite of this delicious badam pista kulfi, the humidity would disappear and you’d be left with a sweet aftertaste. This kulfi priced at INR 15 is something namma Chennai holds very close to their heart.

Currently, Aavin is said to sell close to 25,000 kulfis a day (according to a report by The Hindu). Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd (Aavin) opened a facility in Ambattur in 2016, where they make around 2,000 kg of ice cream every day. The popular flavours of ice cream are vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, pineapple, blackcurrant, pista, badam, choco raisin, mango, butterscotch, and tutti-frutti. They are priced starting INR 40.

The newly-launched flavours of ice candy are strawberry, cola, mango, pineapple, grape, and choco-feast. And, there are sugar-free ice creams, too! Aavin claims to use natural fruit pulp for all their ice creams. Their delicious taste, budget prices, and a whole lotta love make them the best! If you haven’t tried the famous badam kulfi, hurry, they get sold out fast!