Shop The Jewels Of Your Dream From This Sowcarpet Store

Tucked inside a complex on Chinna Naicken street, Anmol Jewels is a paradise for all bauble lovers. From elegant studs to multi-layered bridal necklaces, you can find the choicest ethnic jewellery here. We loved their chaandabaali and meenakari designs that you can find in maang tikkas, earrings and bangles. Starting INR 2000, these come with intricate kundan work in hues of gold and rose gold. Anmol Jewels also has a lot of beautiful hand harnesses with pearl and stone detailing. Wear them with your gowns and lehengas and you're sure to make it to the list of the prettiest hands at any gathering. Anmol Jewels also offers lovely bridal jewellery that ranges from chunky necklaces and chokers to long maalas. Their kudan pieces look gorgeous and are sure to tease you with their glam. You can also score statement rings and bangles here with beautiful stones, Indian motifs, contemporary designs and more.