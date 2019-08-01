Brides! Find Your Place Between Vintage And Present-Day Fashion At This Store

Yes! We found it! The perfect store for you bridezillas to pick your wedding outfits from. Aquaab in Kilpauk offers a range of bridal wear with the ideal fusion between modern and vintage fashion. Most of their apparel is in pastel and sober colours with beautiful zari or zardosi embroidery. They work with a variety of fabrics including gossamer and silk.

Their combinations of the peplum top with a sharara and a 3-piece traditional saree reflects their obsession with vintage fashion. Aquaab is a multi-designer store, and they work with some of Chennai’s best wedding wear designers to put forward high fashion, ethnic, wedding apparel. We love the hues in the collection there that mainly has a lot of champagne pinks and golden tones. They also work with a lot of pearl sheens, generally paired with floral embroidery. We really liked their dhoti-patiala design, which had floral prints, paired with a crop top and jacket.

Not just ensembles. Aquaab also collaborates with accessory designers in Chennai. They customise outfits and jewellery, sometimes even throw in a designer clutch into the mix, to create a piece of art. Be sure to check out their printed saree gowns for some chic-elegance.