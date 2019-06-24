Yusss!! Bath & Body Works Has Opened Its First Store In Chennai And Here's What You Can Expect!

Yes! You read that right. Bath & Body Works is finally in Chennai and that too in our favourite mall. Located on the ground floor in Express Avenue Mall, the store occupies over a 1000 sq ft and is loaded with all sorts of lovely fragrances, body lotions, bath products and more. They have an extensive scented candles section, which is our fave featuring beautiful looking candles that are perfect for gifting or setting the mood. You can also find refills for your favorite perfumes and body mists and pick quirky accessories for their fancy hand sanitizers. Bath & Body Works is also running a buy 3 get 1 free offer on all their products. So whether it's their Japanese Cherry Blossom or their Warm Vanilla Sugar or their At The Beach body care range (smells heavenly) that includes a body lotion, body cream, scrub and a body mist, you can find them all here. This Bath & Body Works also has a sink where you can try on their scrubs and other products. Go check it out.