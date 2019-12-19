Head Over To This Restaurant For Some Authentic Barbecue Dishes

The Hot and Sweet BBQ Chicken or the Peri-Peri BBQ Chicken - either way you go, it would work and when you try it with their special homemade mayonnaise( which is to die for BTW!), its going to leave behind a memorable taste in your palette that'll keep you wanting to go back for more. But that's not the only item on the menu that's delicious, their rendition of Saucy Wings is definitely a crowd-pleaser. This restaurant also serves mocktails and milkshakes, especially their own twist of the Oreo Milkshake - The Mango Oreo Shake. So, all you barbecuelovers and foodies, take your family, friends and/or "Bae" to this restaurant and have one of the most authentic barbecue chicken dishes you could find in our very own Chennai.