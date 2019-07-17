BBQ Lovers, Have You Been To This Food Truck In Alwarpet?

Barbecue lovers, let’s meat Char, a food truck operating in Alwarpet. Located in the heart of Chennai right next to where Tuscana was, Char is owned by food lovers who love to experiment and eat. It’s all about food trucks in Chennai now, and we’re so happy there’s one serving up just BBQ! The menu has both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, but this is a paradise for meat lovers. Gorge on Chicken Tikka, Lamp Chops, Malai Chicken and veg and non-veg combos which come with dessert starting INR 150. The decor is winning for its views - geometric patterns in trippy colours. They’ve got a seating area with benches and barrels, which can seat up to 15 people. So, why the name Char? You may think charcoal or charred meat when you hear the name, or simply char, the number four (in Hindi). Turns out all the guesses are right, it is on four wheels, isn’t it? Swing by Char and unleash the BBQ lover in you.