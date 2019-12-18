Chennai has some of the most beautiful venues, where you could host your planned events. We curated a list of some of the top venues around the city, for you to catch up or host events.
Looking For A Place To Organize An Event? Check Out These Top Event Venues In Chennai
Miththam
This Kerala-style house with large windows, overlooking the lake might just be our favourite event venues in Chennai! Sprawling across a massive 12,000 sq feet, this house gives you the feel of being in an ancestral home, perfect to conduct weddings, birthday parties, photo and film shoots. Miththam also has a large lawn area, a portico and a courtyard, which can accommodate 200 people. The space is pet-friendly and package offers start at INR 25,000 for 12 hours.
The Ivy Room
This hidden space, located on the second floor of Citi Centre Mall is pretty and spacious. The space in the Ivy Room is divided into two floors, with leafy tendrils painted on the pillars that hold the floors. The second floor features a semicircular arc of a window covered with colourful stained glass, wherein the sunlight falls and brightens up the room! Prices start at INR 25,000 for five hours. You can totally host birthdays or lunch parties here.
Maadi Spaces
We discovered this spacious place at Kodambakkam, on the third floor of Kumaran AC Hall. Maadi Spaces offers a soothing ambience and is fully air-conditioned. They also offer a pretty, rooftop lawn area and other small rooms, which can be used to host a more private party or function. Prices start from INR 999 per hour for all bookings and are inclusive of AC, tables, chairs and water.
Antispot
Antispot is a modern-looking event and co-working space, located in the peaceful I - Block of Anna Nagar. This venue is fully solar-powered and perfect for hosting any event from dance and workshops to exhibitions. The space offers interesting lighting structures, which can be adjusted to set the mood for the event. The venues are sound-proofed and can be used for small concerts and musical festivals. Antispot also offers two outdoor terrace spaces, which are best to host yoga, meditation and even family gatherings.
AVM Garden Villa
This vintage property on Arcot Road can be tailored for all kinds of events. The main building of AVM Garden Villa is surrounded by large, lawn areas and a walkway through a flower garden, to make you feel royal. The interiors of the villa has large halls, marble floors and vintage furniture to add to that feeling. The place can be used for art exhibitions, wedding receptions, parties and photoshoots. This colonial-style villa is also one of the best outdoor event venues in Chennai.
The Buva House
Buva House is premium event venue at Khader Nawaz Khan Road and is a perfect venue for exhibitions, pre-wedding functions, baby showers and corporate events. This 8000 sq feet venue, comes with a lush garden and can accommodate 350 people at once. If you're looking to be a part of Chennai's elite and niche, this is the place to consider when you have an event to host.
Luz House
This might be the oldest venue in our list, but it's no less beautiful. Celebrate in style and elegance at his 250 year, colonial style bungalow, which is perfect for sangeeths, weddings, receptions, mehendis and birthday parties. Close to 150 guests can be accommodated at this venue and the prices for renting the entire house for 12 hours is INR 49,000.
Rinas Venue
Located off ECR, the Rinas Venue is flanked by the ISKCON Temple and the ancient Buckingham Canal on either side. This elegant 6000 sq feet of finely built property will surely take your breath way with its detailed wood work at the entrance and the beautiful inner courtyard. This venue is perfect for pre-wedding celebrations, baby showers and photo shoots.
Backyard
The Backyard has two floors for events, spread across 900 sq ft. The ground floor is an open space with interactive walls, where artists can display their work, such as poetry, art and design, for a maximum duration of one month and it’s absolutely free of cost! The top floor can be used for workshops, events, jam sessions, and rehearsals. The Backyard also has a pocket friendly, diverse menu, which changes every day to encourage home bakers and chefs to showcase their culinary skills. The dishes on the menu range from burgers to biryani, desserts and juices.
