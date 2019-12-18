Looking For A Place To Organize An Event? Check Out These Top Event Venues In Chennai

The Backyard has two floors for events, spread across 900 sq ft. The ground floor is an open space with interactive walls, where artists can display their work, such as poetry, art and design, for a maximum duration of one month and it’s absolutely free of cost! The top floor can be used for workshops, events, jam sessions, and rehearsals. The Backyard also has a pocket friendly, diverse menu, which changes every day to encourage home bakers and chefs to showcase their culinary skills. The dishes on the menu range from burgers to biryani, desserts and juices.





Click here to discover the best weddings halls in Chennai.