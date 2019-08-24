If you’re new to Chennai or looking to remodel your living room, we understand it can be taxing - from getting good quality products to affordable prices, this task requires a lot of scouting. But we have done that for you. Here’s our list of the best furniture stores in the city. While you are reading this, check out the famous ‘furniture street’ in Royapettah. From study tables and bedside stands to patio furniture and cane oonjals, everything is just a scroll away.
Teak Tables & Wooden Chairs, Get Your Furniture Sorted At These Furniture Shops In Chennai
If you’re new to Chennai or looking to remodel your living room, we understand it can be taxing - from getting good quality products to affordable prices, this task requires a lot of scouting. But we have done that for you. Here’s our list of the best furniture stores in the city. While you are reading this, check out the famous ‘furniture street’ in Royapettah. From study tables and bedside stands to patio furniture and cane oonjals, everything is just a scroll away.
Modfurn
Modfurn in Royapettah is usually everyone’s go-to furniture store in Chennai because of their minimalist and simple wooden designs. You’ll find cots, sofa sets, study tables, and bedside tables starting INR 3,000. If you’re looking to jazz up your home with recliner sofas or get some sleek chairs for your office, they’ve got ‘em all.
JFA
JFA started as a cane manufacturing unit in the 30s and have been in the business of making wooden furniture for almost eighty years now. While you can shop for tables and chairs there, they are known for their more intricate designs and services - TV units and remodelling kitchen and wardrobes is what they specialise in. You can avail packages such as bedroom, which comes with a bed, wardrobe, and study table. These packages are priced from INR 25,000.
Raja Cane Furniture
If you’re looking for the most budget furniture, Raja is the best option. Located in Anna Nagar, this store is perfect if you’re looking for the most basic furniture and even want to customise it. You can find cane furniture including chairs, coffee tables, garden furniture, and swings. They don’t have an extensive range of furniture, but the limited options they have are pretty cool. These are priced from INR 2,000.
Bent Chair
Bent Chair only recently opened in Chennai and has already become a haven for furniture and home decor. From velvet sofas to old-school wooden chairs, this store has everything you can fit in your home. Their bar stools and dining furniture stands out, so if you’re looking for luxury furniture this is a one-stop shop.
Timber House Of Exclusive
Furniture as a form of expression, that’s the motto of Timber House, and true to their word, you’ll find furniture with a mix of antique and contemporary styles. They’ve got mirror frames, stands, tables, cots, sofas, and diwans. Their specialties are the two-seater sofas and intricate bookshelves. They’ve got rustic, old-school wooden study tables and dressers you’re sure to fall in love with.
Woodpecker Furniture
Even though they have the usual drill (think cots, sofas, recliners, bookcases, and multipurpose cabinets), it is their customisable wardrobes and dressers that stand out. You can pick the kind of wood or material you want and they will make it and do the fittings for you. They’ve got a grand Senior Citizen Sofa with good lumbar support, retractable footrest, cup and remote holder, foldable dining tray, and newspaper holder. Guess this is the ultimate chair for couch potatoes, and we can’t wait for Netflix and chill on these!
Sri Sakthi Furniture
Yet another budget furniture store, Sri Sakthi has a great collection of cots, tables, chairs, mattresses, pillows and desks, made from separate materials such as glass, plastic, and wood. The single beds start at INR 7,500, with add-ons like mattresses (INR 3,000) and storage space for (INR 4,000). The double beds are priced as low as INR 2,000 and dining sets start from INR 1,800. If budget furniture is your thing then you should head here right now!
Antique Home Decor
Lovers of all-things-antique, why not get vintage furniture? Wooden sofas with peacock art, diwans with old-school drawers, and mirror stands, these furniture sets are right out of a house in the fifties. They can keep up with the changing trends too, and have many modern designs, but the antique furniture is sure to steal your heart.
Woodbei
Located on Whites Road, Woodbei manufactures its furniture in Vellore and houses furniture of top quality and great aesthetics. Their furniture is made from Beechwood sourced from Europe and they are one of the few stores with hotel furniture in their collection. They’re got sofas, cots, and dining sets as well.
Studio Pepperfry
You’ve probably seen or shopped from Pepperfry online, but head to their store to drool over amazing furniture and great customer service. They’ve got everything from barcaloungers to double-decker beds. The price range is a little on the higher side, but we’re sure you’ll love whatever you take home.
Galaxy Furniture
Another gem hidden in the furniture lanes of Royapettah, Galaxy Furniture has a high-end collection of bedroom, living room, and dining furniture. Extra closets, drawers, revolving chairs, sofas, hoard up on them all. The furniture starts at INR 14,000 and some pieces can go up to 3 lakhs. Convenience is an advantage, they deliver the furniture home and there are warranties so you’re assured quality.
Teak N Oak
With more than 300 types of living room furniture and office furniture, Teak N Oak is lit. Their king-sized beds are the highlight, made from sturdy teak and wood sourced from different parts of India. They’ve got a summer sale up to 50 per cent off, so head here soon.
Bigfurn
The sofa sets and wardrobes in this store look like they’re lifted straight out of a 70s British TV show. They’ve got compact shoe racks, coffee tables, velvet sofas, night stands, and foldable chairs. There’s a 20 per cent discount going on right now, so if you like it, put a ring on it.
Space Saving
They get brownie points for their name, this store is really about saving space - they’ve got beds which can be folded into the wall, foldable study tables, and sofa sets which double as bookshelves when folded. If you need to optimise on less space and get more furniture needs checked off the box, this store’s perfect.
Godrej Interio
Located amidst the hustle and bustle of Mylapore is this quaint little furniture store with furniture and home decor products. They are popular in Chennai for their curated collection of Kid’s furniture - study tables and beds for children. They’ve also got TV trolleys, wall units, coffee tables, and dining and kitchen furniture. And if you are looking for a designer, they can help you design your modular kitchen or bedroom.
Jayabharatham Furniture Shop
This massive furniture store in Royapettah is where you should be if you are planning to set up your digs with some contemporary decor. Jayabharatham Furniture houses a collection that pans across dining table sets and beds, but what caught our attention was their sofa sets (hey that rhymed!). From two-seaters to L-shaped, this store keeps a variety of regular designs your parents or kids will love. They also have a whole collection of funky designs that we definitely want in our living room.
Comments (0)