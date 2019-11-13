Embrace The Cold & Head To These 12 Hill Stations In Tamil Nadu This December

Valparai is located in the middle of Annamalai Tiger Reserve. Yes, if you take special permission, they will take you on a guided tour to spot tigers! While there isn't much to do in the town, if you are a nature lover, you will love the lush greenery and quiet bird coos. They are home to Chinnakar Falls which is known to be the second-highest rainfall area in the country. The place gets really cold in winters with temperature going from 15 degrees to -1 degree. Read more here.