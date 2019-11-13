We're almost at the end of the year, and that means it's time to get cracking on all those travel wishlists you had made at the beginning of 2019. Be it little weekend getaways to take a break from your monotonous schedule or an elaborate trip across the south - this list of 12 best hill stations in Tamil Nadu can help. Choose from misty hills, serene greenery or stargazing camp spots. Or maybe, visit them all. Happy travels!
Embrace The Cold & Head To These 12 Hill Stations In Tamil Nadu This December
Ooty
Think hill station, and you’re bound to think Ooty. Known as the “Queen Of Hills”, Ooty is filled with green hills, rivers, lakes, and the best walking trails. You can cosy up in a cabin up in Ooty and click the best panoramic views for Instagram! The temperatures from November to February range between 15 to 5 degrees. Woohoo! Click here to read about some of the offbeat things that you can do in Ooty.
Kodaikanal
One of the most well-known and commercial hill stations in Tamil Nadu, Kodaikanal is filled with beautiful imagery. Right from red and pink flowers in the botanical gardens and lakes to hill-side campfires, scenic valleys and cottages, Kodai should be on your vacay bucket list. You can check out Zostel Kodaikanal which offers a cosy stay and lush greenery to gawk at. The winter months are pleasant with the average temperature ranging between 30 degrees and 8 degrees.
Yercaud
If you’re looking for a hill station in Tamil Nadu, that’s not as cold as Ooty, head to Yercaud. Filled with the freshest coffee and tea plantations, Yercaud is perfect for a weekend getaway. There are rustic waterfalls too. Between November to February, the average temperature ranges between 10 degrees and 15 degrees, making it ideal for leisurely nature walks, hikes and adventure activities. You can check out these homestays for accommodation.
Sirumalai
Located just 30 minutes from Dindigul, Sirumalai is for those looking for a less-commercial hill station in Tamil Nadu. Offering a bunch of hills, perfect for hiking and trekking, Sirumalai is perfect for a low-key winter vacation. The winter months start from October and last till January. It makes for a cool time for treks too!
Meghamalai
With the word “malai” (hill) literally in the name, Meghamalai is one of Tamil Nadu’s proudest hill stations with various unexplored trails and forests. Meghamalai is for the nature lovers and the perfect place to spot wildlife right from deer and nilgai to birds. Head to Meghamalai to take those awesome Instagram selfies and chase butterflies. The period between November to February is considered to be the best time to visit this place as the temperature ranges between 20 to 30 degrees. Read more here.
Yelagiri
Holiday in secluded forests amidst valleys and hills at Yelagiri, which is one of the best hill stations in Tamil Nadu. Here, you can wake up to the prettiest sunrise, explore local plantations, and engage in adventure, hiking, and rock climbing. Clean roads and green sides, the temperature between November and January ranges between 12 to 24 degrees, making it a pleasant spot to chill at.
Kotagiri
Located in the Nilgiris, Kotagiri is a lesser-known hill station in Tamil Nadu which holds some of the best greenery in the state. Watch the sunrise, chill by a stream, camp out on the mountain, and get lost in nature at Kotagiri. The place looks stunning in November after being freshly washed during the monsoon season. The temperature generally lies in the range of 11 to 20 degrees between November and February, making it quite pleasant.
Javadi Hills
Home to tribal communities and covered by forests and fields, Javadi Hills is an ideal weekend getaway. This hill station is perfect for road trips and has the vantage points to make you look #SunKissed. November is usually the best time to experience the greenery, as the monsoons have just left the place and chill of the winter is setting in. The temperature during the winter months ranges between 20 to 30 degrees.
Kolli Hills
Located just an hour from Salem, Kolli Hills has the tallest trees and scenic canopies as well as a huge waterfall, the Agaya Gangai falls. Spot rare bird species and elephants here and make your vacay unforgettable. The temperature during the winter months range from 18 to 28 degrees, making it quite a pleasant place to stay at. Read more here.
Valparai
Valparai is located in the middle of Annamalai Tiger Reserve. Yes, if you take special permission, they will take you on a guided tour to spot tigers! While there isn't much to do in the town, if you are a nature lover, you will love the lush greenery and quiet bird coos. They are home to Chinnakar Falls which is known to be the second-highest rainfall area in the country. The place gets really cold in winters with temperature going from 15 degrees to -1 degree. Read more here.
Palani Hills
Palani Hills are located amidst the Palani Hills wildlife sanctuary in the Western Ghats. That means, apart from the green serenity, you can also spot deers and foxes! The place is amazing for bird watching and the hills offer a thrilling trek for adventure seekers. The temperature during the winter months ranges between 25 to 10 degrees.
Coonoor
Located yet again in Nilgiris, Coonoor is the second largest hill station in Tamil Nadu and is just an hour and a half drive from Ooty. The hustle is lesser than Ooty's, and you can hear the gush of waterfalls on your way. You can also take the toy train to enjoy the forests or walk around the sweet-smelling tea gardens of the town. The temperature ranges between 17 and 8 degrees during winter months, making it the perfect weather to go trekking. Read more here.
