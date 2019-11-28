Not just part of an ensemble, Lehengas stand for something so much more. Somehow, they have an air of royalty about them. Don’t you think? But choosing one isn’t easy at all. With all the crazy detailing, fabrics and designs to break your head with, picking out the best lehenga can become a real task. But it doesn’t have to be that way for you. Why? Because you have us. To make sure your lehenga buying experience is as dreamy as wearing it can be, we’ve put together a list of the best lehenga shops in Chennai. Let’s get you to the lehenga of your dreams.
Feel Like A Sabyasachi Bride Thanks To This List Of Best Lehenga Shops In Chennai
Kay The Fashion Bay
Offering an extensive collection of gorgeous net, banarasi silk, raw silk and georgette lehengas, Kay is among the most popular stores for lehengas. You can choose from two labels here namely Karishma and Sentiments and can even customize your outfits further for change in colour or craftsmanship. Price for party wear lehengas starts from INR 7000 while the bridal ones start from INR 20,000.
- Upwards: ₹ 15000
Mokshaa
With intricate designs, elegant pastel shades and beautiful craftsmanship on display, Mokshaa offers the best of Indian fashion all under one roof. They also offer customization options to better suit your taste and requirements. Price for party wear lehengas starts from INR 10,000 here while the bridal ones start from INR 20,000.
- Upwards: ₹ 10000
Tifara
A swanky multi-designer boutique, Tifara has made quite a name for itself in the past three to four years. You can choose from an array of designers here namely Mrinalini Rao, Dolly J, Mishru, Manish Arora and more and can also get customized craftmanship done for your lehenga like gota work, zardozi, and line work. Price for simple lehengas starts from INR 30,000 while the bridal ones start from INR 60,000. Know more about how to do wedding shopping on KnK road, click here.
Neeru’s
Spread across multiple cities in India, Neeru’s offers some of the most regal Indian outfits at more affordable prices. Their zardozi work lehengas are particularly popular and can be found in silk, net, velvet and georgette fabrics. They also have a fifty percent sale going across most of their collection, so be sure to check it out. Price for lighter lehengas here starts from INR 4,000 while the bridal ones start from INR 10,000
- Upwards: ₹ 1500
Montage Fashion House
Another multi-designer boutique, lehengas at Montage are as chic and pretty as its décor. While the colour palette ranges from light and pastel shades to bright reds, the designing on the lehengas is extremely intricate and commendable. Price for lehengas here starts from INR 35000. Read more about it here.
- Upwards: ₹ 8000
Varsidhi
With three branches across the city, Varsidhi offers a great variety of ready-made lehengas and lehenga fabrics. The zari and gota work lehengas are particularly gorgeous here. They also have their own in-house designer to help you with your customizations. Price for simple lehengas starts from INR 10,000 here while the bridal ones start from INR 25,000.
Rangoli Chennai
Featuring beautiful lehenga fabrics and readymade lehengas designed by craftsmen from Calcutta, Rangoli Chennai is another popular lehenga store in the city. The pastel shade variety is particularly pleasing here as it is elegant and can be paired with contrasting as well as like-coloured fabrics. Price for lighter lehengas starts from INR 2,500 here while the bridal ones start from INR 10,000.
- Upwards: ₹ 1100
Anita's Designer Studio
Among the most reputed boutiques in the city, Anita's Designer Studio also houses some of the best lehengas and lehenga fabrics. With customization being their specialty, you can get any sort of lehenga designed here from banarasi work to gota, zari, zardozi and more. Price for simple lehengas starts from INR 7,000 while the bridal ones start from INR 15,000.
Fatiz Bridal Emporio
- Upwards: ₹ 10000
Sham Ziwa Fashions
Sham Ziwa Fashions in Adyar will make you the lehenga just how you dreamt or saw it. Want that Sonam Kapoor wedding lehenga? You got it. Apart from glittering tassels and daring cuts, you can also get a variety of peplum blouses or a mermaid lehenga made. The designer will also add pearls and rhinestones to make you a gala of a flare. Go for a traditional vermillion or a peach favourite or be a little daring and go all black with mesh back and ruffles with prices starting at INR 5000.
Sionnah
Cape lehengas and fancy blouses, Sionnah boutique is Nungambakkam makes wedding attires that you might just see on celebs. Our favourites are their pastel-coloured lehengas with open embroidery and you can get them at INR 10000 onwards. They have vests and coats that come with heavy beadwork. Pair that up with your attire and you will be setting the trend for the night. They even customise the lehenga for your dreams!
- Upwards: ₹ 16500
Adore - The Indo Western Closet
Expect chikan kari work on min green to shiny Banarasi silk designer lehengas by Archana Karthik at Adore - The Indo Wester closet in Ashok Nagar. These lehengas take inspiration from Persian and Mughal motifs and paintings. Satin, velvet and lace, you can expect some luxurious handcrafted garments from them. Have the layered drape on your lehengas or a colour gradient flow. You can even have heavy embroidery or some splash of paints on a white contemporary lehenga or you could opt for some soft ruffles!
- Upwards: ₹ 6000
Rajshri Fashions
You ask for Sabyasachi? You get it. (At least the same designs, anyway.) Rajshri Fashions in Sowcarpet. Want to show off that midrib, then show it off all with their lotus cut blouses and if that's too daring for you then you can go for wrap around ones or full kurtis as well! You can get heavy beadwork or you can choose to go for hand block print on the white plain lehenga. Your statement is to be made right here with prices starting at INR 5000. To know more about Sowcarpet budget shopping, click here.
- Upwards: ₹ 1150
Comments (0)