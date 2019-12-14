Feel like Ooty and Kodaikanal are too overrated? Then check into Kolli Hills, one of the most severely underrated hill stations in Tamil Nadu. Located in Namakkal district, Kolli Hills stands at a height of about 1300 metres and is an 8-hours drive away from Chennai. You can even fly to Tiruchirappalli and then drive for about two hours and you would find yourself at this hidden gem of a place. The best part - you can visit this place all round the year except January as the temperatures drop down quite a bit. You can even take a train to Namakkal or Salem and then take a bus to Kolli Hills. From waterfalls to hillocks, here are the best places to check out in Kolli Hills.
Misty Mountain Tops & Waterfalls, Check Into This Secret Hill Station Under 9 Hours From Chennai
Botanical Gardens
Make your time at Kolli Hills worthwhile by visiting the Botanical Gardens. Located just three kilometres from Semmedu, what awaits is a dreamy rose garden which will make you feel like you’re in paradise. The garden also has a point from where you can get the best views of the hills, eco-friendly cottages, and a children’s park buzzing with energy. You can spot a variety of plant species here including lilies and several orchids.
Arapaleeswarar Temple
Kolli Hills is home to a rich cultural history and the Arapaleeswarar Temple is the most iconic. This temple has been around since the 1st century and is a treasure to spot some of the best domes and sculptures of Dravidian architecture. Find the best temples to visit in Chennai here.
Tampcol Medicine Farm
Tampcol Medicine Farm is well-known for housing several medicinal plants in Kolli Hills. This state-run farm is a must-see for both the view and vantage points as well as the plants. The herbs that grow here are used for producing Ayurvedic medicines.
Agaya Gangai Waterfalls
This 3000 feet waterfall is one of the best spots to check out in Kolli Hills. There are about 1000 steps to climb before you reach the waterfall. This is perfect for a hike, and at the end you can click the most aesthetically pleasing pictures for your feed.
Vasalurpatty Boat House
Chill by this lake and soak in Kolli Hills - perfect for boating, this lake is surrounded by a lush green cover with hillocks in the background. The entry fee is priced from INR 5 and you can hire a 2-seater pedal boat for about INR 20.
Siddhar Caves
If archaeological spots are your thing, don’t forget to check out the Siddhar Caves in Kolli Hills. This cave is centuries old and was home to sages who would meditate all day, and even today only two people can enter the cave at once.
Comments (0)