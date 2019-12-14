Misty Mountain Tops & Waterfalls, Check Into This Secret Hill Station Under 9 Hours From Chennai

Feel like Ooty and Kodaikanal are too overrated? Then check into Kolli Hills, one of the most severely underrated hill stations in Tamil Nadu. Located in Namakkal district, Kolli Hills stands at a height of about 1300 metres and is an 8-hours drive away from Chennai. You can even fly to Tiruchirappalli and then drive for about two hours and you would find yourself at this hidden gem of a place. The best part - you can visit this place all round the year except January as the temperatures drop down quite a bit. You can even take a train to Namakkal or Salem and then take a bus to Kolli Hills. From waterfalls to hillocks, here are the best places to check out in Kolli Hills.