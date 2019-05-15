Be A Beachbum All Day Long At This Coastal Hamlet In Tamil Nadu

Spend all day by the water at Manapad, a coastal town near Tiruchendur. Known for the best beaches for surfing and swimming, Manapad has become a go-to holiday destination, thanks to their waterfalls, beaches, and lakes.

Manapad is a 10-hour car drive from Chennai. You can take a flight to get there as well. The best places to visit include beaches, churches, temples, and historic towns. One of the best places to visit is Courtallam Falls, a famous waterfall located around two hours from Manapad. The force of the water and the green trails that lead to the falls make this place perfect for hiking and getting Insta-worthy pictures.

Korkai, an ancient port, and temple is another must-visit site - with rustic boats and an incredible shrine, it’s a big chunk of history. If you want to experience something new and different, check out the salt harvesting in Tuticorin, about 50 minutes from Manapad. You can see how salt harvesting happens from scratch, get a guided tour, and even participate in harvesting a batch. The islands around Gulf Of Mannar are also a gorgeous place to visit. Filled with rich biodiversity and sea animals, you can go on a Glass-Bottom boat ride at the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park. While on this ride, you can spot corals, fish, seagrass, and other marine life. Also, commonly found here are turtles, pearl oysters, sea cucumbers, dolphins, seahorses, barracuda, herrings, whales, and dugongs (sea cow).