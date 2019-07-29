Shoes To Toys: Brands You Must Check Out

Shopping is therapy. Whosoever said otherwise is wrong. It is about ownership and aesthetics! Not everything is about need after all. If you have had your clothing fill, what else could you possibly go for? Next time you are at Phoenix Marketcity in Velachery know that it houses of some of the finest brands across India. Handbags, home decor, cosmetics and even toys; they have some internationally renowned brands along with handmade favourites. This is a list of our favourite stores in the mall that you must check out!