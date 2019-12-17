Trying out one of these awesome running routes and getting fit? Don’t compromise, and that applies to your sports shoes as well. Whether you’re playing football or basketball or running, shop the best sports shoes from these stores (and within a budget, too) in Chennai.
Run, Play & Hustle In Style With Sports Shoes From These Stores
Foot Smart
Drop by Foot Smart in Alwarpet to shop branded sports shoes at affordable prices. They’ve got brands such as Wildcraft, Adidas, Sparx, and Fila starting INR 950. Also, they have different models for beginners and advanced runners, so pick ‘em up and hustle!
- Upwards: ₹ 680
Sportus
For all your sports essentials, Sportus is the place to shop, and that applies to sports shoes as well. Shop top quality shoes for different indoor and outdoor sports including Mizuno running shoes at Sportus.
- upwards: ₹ 200
Pro Sport
Located in Anna Nagar, Pro Sport is the perfect store to shop for sporting goods. They’ve got shoes from brands like Yonex, Reebok, and Adidas, and all these are super affordably priced starting INR 700.
- upwards: ₹ 300
Sportline
For those looking to buy sports shoes within a budget, Sportline has a limited collection of neon basketball and football shoes. You’ll find them in brands like Nike and Reebok and the shoes come with a minimum discount of 10-30 percent.
- Upwards: ₹ 400
Playtime Sports & Games
Playtime Sports & Games in Egmore has a collection of football, basketball, and running shoes. Shop first copies of popular brands starting INR 700.
- upwards: ₹ 700
The Legend Sports
Shop shoes for indoor, outdoor, and multi-purpose activities at The Legend Sports in Thiruvanmyur. This store is known for branded shoes from brands like Adidas, Puma, and Nike, and they also make customised shoes.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Shoe Boutique
Kind of a generic name, but Shoe Boutique stocks shoes for sports like cricket, football, and basketball. The running shoes are priced from INR 800 and this store also repairs old shoes right from stitching the sole to altering the heel counter.
- Upwards: ₹ 800
I Sports
With wide options right from sporting gear to clothes, I Sports in Mogappair has an awesome collection of shoes for diverse sports. They also have loads of offers throughout the year and can source shoes from all your fave brands.
- Upwards: ₹ 2000
7Sports
7 sports at Ashok Nagar has a variety of options right from sporting gear to clothes, and even an awesome collection of shoes for diverse sports. The shop has a lot of cool collection of shoes, that can be used for running, football or for other sports such as cricket or tennis. They give good discounts and can source shoes from all your fave brands.
- Upwards: ₹ 1300
