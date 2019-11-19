Aloo Tikki To Cheese Vada Pav: Head To This Lane For Authentic Street Food

Established as a tea cart in 1958, Novelty Tea house is now a chain operating from different parts of Chennai. We tried their famous pav bhaaji, and it was absolutely delish! This is one of the best dishes to try on the street. Although they have an extensive menu, we suggest you to just try the pav bhaji to keep some space for other items in the food walk. However, it is a bit on the expensive side at about INR 130, but hey, you get to sit inside a half-a-century-year-old air-conditioned shop with great service!

